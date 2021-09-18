Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report $49.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.70 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $173.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $201.38 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EXK. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

