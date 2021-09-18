Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.61). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. 2,435,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,527. The stock has a market cap of $585.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

