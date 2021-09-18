Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEXO.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 96,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

HEXO stock remained flat at $$2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,064,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,922. The stock has a market cap of $311.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

