Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.51 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.71 million to $266.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.26 million, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $285.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

