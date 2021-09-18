Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

