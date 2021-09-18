Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.