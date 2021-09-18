Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,543,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,163 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

