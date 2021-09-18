Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.61 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

