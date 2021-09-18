Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after purchasing an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $122.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,746,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.34. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,449.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

