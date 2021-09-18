Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $31.09 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

