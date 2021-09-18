Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post $7.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. US Foods posted sales of $5.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.36 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

