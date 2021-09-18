Analyzing Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.69% 3.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.11 $22.18 million $1.19 16.17

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

