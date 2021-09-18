Anchor Market Capitalization Reaches $10.11 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $12,369.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

