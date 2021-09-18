Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Andritz will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADRZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

