Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE POND traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329. Angel Pond has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.64.

About Angel Pond

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

