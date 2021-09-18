Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Short Interest Update

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 395,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ANGN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $313.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

