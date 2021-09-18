Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

