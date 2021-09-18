Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in August

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Anima stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.
Anima Company Profile
Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.