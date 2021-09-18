Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

