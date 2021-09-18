Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 243.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 1,624,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,674,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after buying an additional 60,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.