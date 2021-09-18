ANON Market Capitalization Achieves $47,308.08 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $47,308.08 and $20.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

