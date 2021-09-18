ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $364.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

