ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $364.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average is $349.23. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

