Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $379.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.76.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

