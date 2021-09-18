Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.10 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.53 or 0.00011476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $103.10 million and $17.99 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.32 or 0.07133946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,269.09 or 1.00150292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00846437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

