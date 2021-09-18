APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $289,108.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $289,108.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047018 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.