Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $7,089,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,712,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 317,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 178,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

