Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $51,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 34,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Apple by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 155,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

