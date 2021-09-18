Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 150.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,078,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $863,417,000 after purchasing an additional 402,489 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,997,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after buying an additional 766,523 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.