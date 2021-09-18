Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,616 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.80. 10,880,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,908. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.85.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.