APYSwap (APYS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $211,134.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00173615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.14 or 0.07114588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.95 or 0.99814636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.00851529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

