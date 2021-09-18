Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

