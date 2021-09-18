Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

