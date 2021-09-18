Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Holdings Lessened by Frazier Management LLC

Frazier Management LLC reduced its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108,558 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 21.2% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Frazier Management LLC owned approximately 16.80% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $230,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,195 shares of company stock worth $235,189. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 519,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.