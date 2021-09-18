ArdCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,531.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $58,531.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

