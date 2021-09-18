Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Up 49.4% in August

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 658,400 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 440,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 84,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,903,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 99,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.