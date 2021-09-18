Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.11

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Argon has a market cap of $7.95 million and $2.17 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,729,798 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

