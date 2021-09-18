Argon Reaches Market Cap of $7.51 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Argon has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,725,036 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.