Ark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $237.74 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00004618 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $291.46 million and approximately $237.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,017,770 coins and its circulating supply is 131,896,873 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

