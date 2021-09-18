Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.64

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $15.63. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 4,420 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.
About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
