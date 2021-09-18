Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.64

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $15.63. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 4,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

