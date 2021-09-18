Ark Trading Up 26.4% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $264.28 million and approximately $137.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004123 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,005,176 coins and its circulating supply is 131,884,279 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

