ARMOR Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.32 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00121760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00174943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07164734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.77 or 0.99939947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00847638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.