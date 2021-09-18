Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4749 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

ARESF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Several research firms recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

