Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches One Day Volume of $357,249.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $357,249.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

