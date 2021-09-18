ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 63.7% in August

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the August 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 155.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ASX stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

