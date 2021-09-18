Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,900 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

