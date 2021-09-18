Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

