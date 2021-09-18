Assemble Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.06 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $29.29 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00131671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

