Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE ASB opened at $20.28 on Friday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

