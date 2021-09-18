AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 1.9% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 21.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after buying an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 7,304,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,871. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

