ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 49.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $196,141.58 and $28.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 64.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.28 or 0.00376820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.