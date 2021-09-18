Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $62,751.98 and $165.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.27 or 0.07124478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.56 or 0.00376004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.84 or 0.01330321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00118119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00562802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.00489575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00364997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,620,842 coins and its circulating supply is 43,553,032 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars.

